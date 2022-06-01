Revelators Sound System – “Grieving”

New Music June 1, 2022 1:59 PM By James Rettig
0

Revelators Sound System – “Grieving”

New Music June 1, 2022 1:59 PM By James Rettig
0

Last month, Hiss Golden Messenger’s MC Taylor and Spacebomb Studios’ in-house bassist Cameron Ralston announced a new project together called Revelators Sound System. They’re releasing a debut album, Revelators, in a few weeks, which is made up of four extended jams. We’ve heard one of those, “George The Revelator,” already, and today they’re sharing another track, the 10-minute-long “Grieving,” which Ralston described as being “about what it feels like to be an American today.” Check it out below.

Revelators is out 6/17 on 37d03d. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”

3 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Announce More Reunion Shows

1 day ago 0

Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage, Appears In Paul McCartney’s Tour Visuals

3 days ago 0

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Is Having Another Moment Thanks To Stranger Things Plot Point

3 days ago 0

Dave Navarro Has Been Sick Since December With Long COVID

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest