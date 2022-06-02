Watch Liam Gallagher Sing Oasis’ “Roll It Over” Live For The First Time

Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants has long been considered a low point in Oasis’ discography — perhaps the absolute nadir. There are some fans who might argue that’s a bit extreme, and I might be one of them. The album almost definitely suffered coming off the band’s insane ’90s run, but it’s got a lot of gems on it and, I’d argue, is a bit more interesting than the stronger but more workmanlike albums they cranked out towards the end.

Liam Gallagher always has plenty of Oasis songs in his live sets, particularly opening and closing the show with the major hits back to back. That, of course, almost exclusively comes from Oasis’ first two albums. But last night at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, he took a left turn and performed the Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants closer “Roll It Over.” When Oasis were still together, plenty of songs from Standing were performed at one point in time, but never “Roll It Over.”

Now, Liam’s finally given it its first run 22 years later. “This is for the old-school Oasis fans, cuz you’ll remember it,” he said when introducing the song. Check it out below.