News June 4, 2022 1:12 PM By Rachel Brodsky
News June 4, 2022 1:12 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Mariah Carey is being sued for copyright infringement by Andy Stone, who claims Carey stole “All I Want For Christmas Is You” from his pop-country group, Vince Vance & The Valiants. The Valiants released a song and music video with the same title in 1989. According to TMZ, Stone says his co-written “All I Want For Christmas Is You” received extensive airplay and charted on Billboard on six separate occasions in the 1990s. Accusing Carey of illegally exploiting his “popularity and unique style,” Stone is seeking at least $20 million in damages.

Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” originally came out in 1994 and has topped the Billboard Hot 100 every year since 2019. Thing is, other than bearing the same titles, the two songs have entirely different melodies and lyrics, making it hard to imagine this’ll get very far.

