Rapper Trouble Dead At 34

The Atlanta rapper Trouble has died at 34. As WSB-TV 2 Atlanta reports, he was shot at an apartment complex at 3AM on Sunday; he died soon after at a local hospital. No arrests have been made yet.

His label Def Jam confirmed his passing on social media in a statement, writing: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented.”

Trouble, legal name Mariel Semonte Orr, was born in Atlanta in 1987. He started rapping while he was a teen, and he released his debut mixtape, December 17th, in 2011 — he named the mixtape after the date he was released from prison after serving a sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery charges. That debut featured guest spots from Waka Flocka Flame and Future, and he put out an extensive run of mixtapes in the following years, which boasted features from Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, and more. In 2016, he released “Key To The Streets,” a single with YFN Lucci and Migos that got to #70 on the Hot 100.

In 2018, Trouble linked up with Mike Will Made-It and released his proper studio debut, Edgewood, on Mike Will’s Ear Drummer label. It included “Bring It Back,” a collab with Drake, plus spots from the Weeknd, Fetty Wap, and Quavo. He followed that up with Thug Luv in 2020, his first album for Def Jam that featured 2 Chainz, Boosie Badazz, and City Girls.

“Trouble’s personality lit up a room and his conversation left you more creative then when you walked,” his frequent collaborator Mike Will Made-It wrote on Instagram. “His accent, dialect, and charisma were of constant discussion when we spoke; usually chats full of laughter.”