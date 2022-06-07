Sessa – “Pele da Esfera”

Helena Wolfensen

New Music June 7, 2022 2:51 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Sessa – “Pele da Esfera”

Helena Wolfensen

New Music June 7, 2022 2:51 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Earlier this year, the Brazilian artist Sessa announced his Mexican Summer debut, Estrela Acesa. So far he’s shared a couple songs from it, including “Gostar do Mundo” and “Canção da Cura.” Today, he’s back with another one.

Sessa’s latest is called “Pele da Esfera,” which translates to “skin of the sphere.” Here’s what he had to say about it:

This song was produced by a dog. You know, recording in people’s homes, especially people that moved out of the city, there’s always a bunch of animals around, cats, dogs, hens, pigs, etc. Late on the first day in the studio, Cabral, who I didn’t know personally before then, had a bit of a worried frown. He said that his dog that was just a few months old was home alone and that maybe we just lay down a draft and pick it back up tomorrow. We went in and played for a bit and the vibe in the take was so relaxed and special that we kept it.

Check it out below.

Estrela Acesa is out 6/24 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sam Fender Apologizes For “Ignorant” Post Calling Johnny Depp A Hero

4 days ago 0

Kacey Musgraves Filing “Massive Complaint” Over “Hostile” American Airlines Employee

1 day ago 0

Watch Queen & Adam Lambert Open The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert

3 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Sued For Allegedly Stealing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” From Country Song With The Same Title

4 days ago 0

Kelly Joe Phelps Dead At 62

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest