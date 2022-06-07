Earlier this year, the Brazilian artist Sessa announced his Mexican Summer debut, Estrela Acesa. So far he’s shared a couple songs from it, including “Gostar do Mundo” and “Canção da Cura.” Today, he’s back with another one.

Sessa’s latest is called “Pele da Esfera,” which translates to “skin of the sphere.” Here’s what he had to say about it:

This song was produced by a dog. You know, recording in people’s homes, especially people that moved out of the city, there’s always a bunch of animals around, cats, dogs, hens, pigs, etc. Late on the first day in the studio, Cabral, who I didn’t know personally before then, had a bit of a worried frown. He said that his dog that was just a few months old was home alone and that maybe we just lay down a draft and pick it back up tomorrow. We went in and played for a bit and the vibe in the take was so relaxed and special that we kept it.

Estrela Acesa is out 6/24 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.