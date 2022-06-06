No Devotion Announce Imminent New Album, First Tour In Seven Years

No Devotion, the mid-’10s band that Geoff Rickly started with the former members of Lostprophets, are back. Technically the group — which now is a trio consisting of Rickly, Lee Gaze, and Stuart Richardson — has been sporadically trying to get back to it for a couple years now. They were supposed to play the UK festival 2000 Trees in 2021, which was then pushed back to July 2022. And then they were supposed to open for Cursive this past winter, but those dates were canceled. But No Devotion have now announced a headlining tour of their own, their first shows in seven years. There are dates in both the UK and US scheduled for July. (Nate Bergman will be opening the UK dates; Bergman and Jeremy Enigk will open in the US.)

They are also ready to release the follow-up to their 2015 debut Permanance, which is back on streaming services today after a brief time away. “Our new album is about to be imminently dropped and you will not believe what we have done with the vinyl on this one – it’s gonna change the lyric sheet game forever,” the band teased in an Instagram post. The band signed to Velocity Records in 2021 in preparation for the album, which was produced by Richardson and mixed by Dave Fridmann.

Check out the dates below. Tickets for the UK shows are already on sale; US tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 7.

07/03 Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

07/05 Cardiff, UK @ Globe

07/06 London, UK @ Colours

07/07 Upcote Farm, UK @ 2000 Trees

07/11 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

07/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

07/14 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

07/15 Cambridge, MA @ Sonia