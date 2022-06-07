Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort have formed a new supergroup called Mount Westmore. Their debut album, BAD MFs, is available now on the blockchain-based platform Gala Music for a limited time before being released to the general public.

In a video message shown at Galaverse (Gala’s annual event currently going down in Malta through June 7), Ice Cube told an audience: “You know what it is. Mount Westmore — you got the four pillars of West Coast hip-hop. We are down with Gala Music. We are coming out with that Mount Westmore BAD MFs album. There is going to be new music, new experiences, shows, everything that the Westmore got, baby, you gonna get it. Fuck with us June 7.”

“Break bread or fake dead,” Snoop Dogg adds.

This comes a few months after Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records, which he also said would team with Gala Music in the Metaverse. Listen to BAD MFs here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “California”

02 “Mount Westmore Pt.1”

03 “Ghetto Gutter”

04 “Sinister Slap”

05 “Activated”

06 “Too Big”

07 “Tribal”

08 “Aim Squeeze Bust”

09 “Bad MFs”

10 “Big Sub Woofer”

11 “Free Game”

12 “Lace You Up”

13 “Have A Nice Day (fuck you)”

14 “I Quit”