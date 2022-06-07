Post Malone Drops Two Twelve Carat Toothache Bonus Tracks

New Music June 7, 2022 8:11 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Post Malone Drops Two Twelve Carat Toothache Bonus Tracks

New Music June 7, 2022 8:11 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Last week, Post Malone returned with his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. (We took a closer look at it yesterday.) Like many pop artists these days, Post’s albums are often quite long, but in the lead-up to Twelve Carat Toothache he talked about paring it down, prizing artistic statements over streaming numbers. At the same time, Post historically has written a lot of songs for his albums. No surprise that there are some extras waiting in the wings after Twelve Carat.

Just a mere couple days after the album made it into the world, Post popped up online last night and announced there would be two new bonus tracks at midnight. They’re called “Waiting For Never” and “Hateful,” and you can hear them both below.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sam Fender Apologizes For “Ignorant” Post Calling Johnny Depp A Hero

3 days ago 0

Kelly Joe Phelps Dead At 62

4 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Sued For Allegedly Stealing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” From Country Song With The Same Title

3 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Announce More Reunion Shows

7 days ago 0

Watch Queen & Adam Lambert Open The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest