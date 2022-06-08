Back in February, SASAMI released her new album Squeeze. We were big fans of it here, naming it Album Of The Week as well as ranking it amongst the best albums of 2022 so far. In a couple days, SASAMI is going to hit the road with HAIM. But first, she’s back with a surprise post-script from Squeeze.

Today, SASAMI has returned with an alternate version of album cut “Tried To Understand” — featuring none other than J Mascis. “‘Tried to Understand’ was a song that took many forms before it became what you hear on my album, Squeeze,” SASAMI said in a statement. “This rawer cut with J. Mascis is kind of a peek into the different dimensions and moods one composition can inhabit. This version features Ty Segall on drums, me on bass and guitar and J. on the ripping leads and backing vocals. It’s the less cute version of what spinning out can sound like.”

Check it out below.