Camae Ayewa is back with the announcement of a new Moor Mother album. It’s called Jazz Codes, and it’s billed as a companion piece to last year’s Black Encyclopedia Of The Air. It’s also out in just a few weeks, at the very beginning of July.

“It’s poetry that drives this album,” Ayewa said in a statement. “The stories of these artists and countless others not named but felt is the leading motivation. I wanted to honor and give offerings, hold them in my body, dream with them, send sweetness.” To reach that goal, Moor Mother brought in a lot of collaborators, including her Irreversible Entanglements bandmates, Aquiles Navarro, Orion Sun, and many more.

We’ve actually already heard one song from Jazz Codes — the Beans collaboration “Afro Pick Eve,” released last year as an Adult Swim Single. Along with the announcement, Ayewa has also shared “Woody Shaw,” which features Melanie Charles. It comes with a video directed by Cyrus Moussavi, filmed in the Leimert Park headquarters of the Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra, a community orchestra dedicated to Black music founded by Horace Tapscott in 1961.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Umzansi” (Feat. Black Quantic Futurism & Mary Lattimore)

02 “April 7th” (Feat. Keir Neuringer)

03 “Golden Lady” (Feat. Melanie Charles)

04 “Joe McPhee Nation Time Interlude” (Feat. Keir Neuringer)

05 “Ode To Mary” (Feat. Orion Sun & Jason Moran)

06 “Woody Shaw” (Feat. Melanie Charles)

07 “Meditation Rag” (Feat. Aquiles Navarro & Alya Al Sultani)

08 “So Sweet” (Feat. Justmadnice & Keir Neuringer)

09 “Dust Together” (Feat. Wolf Weston & Aquiles Navarro)

10 “Rap Jasm” (Feat. AKAI SOLO & Justmadnice)

11 “Blues Away” (Feat. Fatboi Sharif)

12 “Blame” (Feat. Justmadnice)

13 “Arms Save” (Feat. Nicole Mitchell)

14 “Real Trill Hours” (Feat. Yung Morpheus)

15 “Evening” (Feat. Wolf Weston)

16 “Barely Woke” (Feat. Wolf Weston)

17 “Noise Jism”

18 “Thomas Stanley Jazzcodes Outro” (Feat. Irreversible Entanglements & Thomas Stanley)

19 “Black Honey” (Feat. Loijj & Honeychile) (Bonus Track)

20 “We Got The Jazz” (Feat. Kyle Kidd, Keir Neuringer, & Aquiles Navarro) (Bonus Track)

21 “Black Dust Blues” (Feat. Elaine Mitchener) (Bonus Track)

TOUR DATES:

05/27 – Berlin, Germany – CTM Festival

05/30 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Druga Godba Festival

06/16 – Lucerne, Switzerland – B Sides Festival

06/23 – Mannheim, Germany – Mannheim Triennale

06/25 – Toulouse, France – Les Siestes Electroniques

06/27 – Bolzano, Italy – Alte Adige Festival

06/30 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Budapest, Hungary – Kolorado Festival

07/04 – Montreal, Canada – Montreal Jazz Fest

07/08 – Los Angeles, CA – Resident

08/08 – Wiltshire, UK – End of the Road Festival

08/10 – Berlin, Germany – A L’larme! X Berlin 10

Jazz Codes is out 7/1 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.