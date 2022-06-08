Blondshell – “Olympus”

New Music June 8, 2022 11:21 AM By Tom Breihan
Singer-songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum, who records as Blondshell, was raised in New York City, and she’s currently based in Los Angeles. Teitelbaum’s music has heavy ’90s alt-rock overtones. It’s got a pretty, churning grace to it. Teitelbaum sings in a low murmur over twinkly riffs, and her lyrics are raw and tough and vulnerable.

Up until now, Teitelbaum hasn’t released any music as Blondshell. Instead, she’s been working with the Yves Tumor/Girlpool collaborator Yves Rothman, honing her sound. Today, Teitelbaum has released her debut single “Olympus,” a heavy and absorbing song about an unhealthy relationship: “I wanna save myself, you’re part of my addiction / I just keep you in the kitchen while I burn.” Check it out below.

