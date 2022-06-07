Made In America 2022 Headlined By Bad Bunny & Tyler, The Creator

News June 7, 2022 12:57 PM By James Rettig
Made In America 2022 Headlined By Bad Bunny & Tyler, The Creator

Made In America, the Roc Nation-backed festival that goes down in Philadelphia every year, has announced its lineup for 2022. Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator will serve as headliners over the event’s two nights. Others on the roster include Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate Mcrae, Fuerza Regida, Toro y Moi, Babyface Ray, and more. It’ll take place over Labor Day Weekend on September 3 and 4 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Tickets are on sale now — details here.

