NEU!, the post-Kraftwerk krautrock project led by Michael Rother and Klaus Dinger, is being celebrated with a new box set for the 50th anniversary of their debut album, which was released in 1972. The NEU! 50! vinyl box set will include the group’s first three studio albums — NEU!, NEU! 2 and NEU! 75. The CD version of the boxset will also contain NEU! 86. Both will also be home to a new tribute album that features contributions from the National, Mogwai, Guerilla Toss, Idles, Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, and more.

Today, New Order/Joy Divison’s Stephen Morris and Factory Floor’s Gabe Gurnsey are sharing their remix of NEU! opener “Hallogallo.” Morris expands on his affection for NEU! in a statement:

I first heard NEU! sometime late in 1972, not long after the first album came out. I think I got it as a birthday present. I was 15 and obsessed with music that was a bit weird and unusual and NEU! in 1972 certainly fit the bill. I’d never heard anything like it. It was absolutely brilliant. From the first few hypnotic seconds of ‘Hallogallo’ I was hooked. I had no idea who Michael Rother and Klaus Dinger were. There were no interviews in the music papers, but the two tiny photos on the back of the bright red sleeve said all I needed to know. The sound they made was very REAL – alive and emotional. Ambient and driving – it was like they were there in my bedroom with me. Needless to say I played the album endlessly on repeat and bored all my friends to death with how brilliant NEU! were. This was the sort of music I wanted to make. 50 years later you can hear their influence everywhere.

Listen and check out the tribute album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Im Glück (The National Remix)”

02 “Weissensee (Fink Version)”

03 “Super (Mogwai Remix)”

04 Alexis Taylor – “4+1=5”

05 “Hallogallo (Stephen Morris & Gabe Gurnsey Remix)”

06 “Lieber Honig (Yann Tiersen Remix)”

07 “Super (Man Man Remix)”

08 “Negativland (Idles Negative Space Rework)”

09 Guerilla Toss – “Zum Herz”

10 They Hate Change – “After Eight” (Cover)

The NEU! 50! box set is out 9/23 via Grönland Records. Pre-order it here.