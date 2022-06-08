Cass McCombs – “Unproud Warrior” (Feat. Wynonna Judd & Charlie Burnham)
Cass McCombs has announced a new album, Heartmind, his follow-up to 2019’s Tip Of The Sphere. He recorded it with multiple producers — Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtshaid — and had it mixed by Rob Schnapf. “I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends,” McCombs said in a statement. “Their memories guided me throughout and hopefully they live through the music. Strange to realize, it wasn’t them who were lost, it was me.”
Heartmind includes “Belong To Heaven,” the single he released back in April that features drumming and backup vocals from Danielle Haim. And today he’s sharing another new track, “Unproud Warrior,” which features vocals from Wynonna Judd and vocals and fiddle from Charlie Burnham.
Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Music Is Blue”
02 “Karaoke”
03 “New Earth”
04 “Unproud Warrior”
05 “Krakatau”
06 “A Blue, Blue Band”
07 “Belong To Heaven”
08 “Heartmind”
TOUR DATES:
06/14 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
06/15 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
06/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
06/19 Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s
09/07 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/08 Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
09/09 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/10 Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
09/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s
09/12 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/14 Boston, MA @ Royale
09/15 Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore
09/16 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/17 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/28 Madrid, ES @ Teatro Bellas Artes
09/29 Zaragoza, ES @ Luis Galve
09/30 Alicante, ES @ Teatro Arnichas
10/01 Valencia, ES @ Sala Loco
10/04 Milano, IT @ Bellezza
10/06 St. Gallen, CH @ Palace St. Gallen
10/07 Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
10/08 Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse
10/10 Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre
10/12 Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall
10/13 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre
10/15 Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall
10/16 Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Church
10/18 Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
10/19 Cologne, DE @ Artheater
10/20 Utrecht, NL @ Cloud 9
10/22 Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
10/23 Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
10/25 København S, DK @ DR Studie 2
10/26 Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
10/28 Oslo, NO @ Oslo Parkteatret
Heartmind is out 8/19 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.