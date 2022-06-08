Cass McCombs has announced a new album, Heartmind, his follow-up to 2019’s Tip Of The Sphere. He recorded it with multiple producers — Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtshaid — and had it mixed by Rob Schnapf. “I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends,” McCombs said in a statement. “Their memories guided me throughout and hopefully they live through the music. Strange to realize, it wasn’t them who were lost, it was me.”

Heartmind includes “Belong To Heaven,” the single he released back in April that features drumming and backup vocals from Danielle Haim. And today he’s sharing another new track, “Unproud Warrior,” which features vocals from Wynonna Judd and vocals and fiddle from Charlie Burnham.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Music Is Blue”

02 “Karaoke”

03 “New Earth”

04 “Unproud Warrior”

05 “Krakatau”

06 “A Blue, Blue Band”

07 “Belong To Heaven”

08 “Heartmind”

TOUR DATES:

06/14 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

06/15 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/19 Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s

09/07 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/08 Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

09/09 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/10 Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

09/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s

09/12 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/14 Boston, MA @ Royale

09/15 Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore

09/16 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/17 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/28 Madrid, ES @ Teatro Bellas Artes

09/29 Zaragoza, ES @ Luis Galve

09/30 Alicante, ES @ Teatro Arnichas

10/01 Valencia, ES @ Sala Loco

10/04 Milano, IT @ Bellezza

10/06 St. Gallen, CH @ Palace St. Gallen

10/07 Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

10/08 Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse

10/10 Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre

10/12 Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall

10/13 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre

10/15 Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall

10/16 Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Church

10/18 Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde

10/19 Cologne, DE @ Artheater

10/20 Utrecht, NL @ Cloud 9

10/22 Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

10/23 Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

10/25 København S, DK @ DR Studie 2

10/26 Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

10/28 Oslo, NO @ Oslo Parkteatret

Heartmind is out 8/19 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.