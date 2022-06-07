TOLEDO – “L-Train”

TOLEDO hail from Brooklyn, not the city in Northwest Ohio. They also have nothing to do with the guy from Car Seat Headrest as far as I know. They get their name from the Spanish city that predates Toledo, Ohio — and from one of two core members, Dan Álvarez de Toledo. He partners with Jordan Dunn-Pilz on dreamy indie fare that claims inspiration from Elliott Smith and reminds me most of Hovvdy, TOLEDO’s new label-mates at Grand Jury Music. The pair, childhood friends from Newburyport, Massachusetts, have released their first single for Grand Jury today. It’s called “L-Train,” and you can watch its animated video by Kohana Wilson below.

