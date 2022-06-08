Last month the mercurial emo Band To Watch alums awakebutstillinbed and for your health announced a split EP called hymns for the scorned. This was exciting in theory and even more so in practice based on the pair of songs they shared with the announcement. Now, ahead of the project’s official release date Friday, the two groups are sharing the rest of the record.

As early samples “Ride” and “Disarmament” indicated, hymns for the scorned finds these bands moving toward each other aesthetically. Opening track “Fear” presents awakebutstillinbed in especially aggressive, explosive form, while closer “A Word of Warning For The Phyrr Of Heart” leans into the more melodic and straightforward side of fyh. All four tracks on this record rule, and you should play them on repeat. But first, some context from the bands.

A statement from awakebutstillinbed’s Shannon Taylor:

Hayden from for your health and I have been friends for a long time, and we’ve been talking about doing a split for forever. During the writing process for our second full-length I had a couple extra songs that didn’t quite fit, so I repurposed them for this. I’m kind of surprised by how well our tracks work together with fyh’s, both sonically and thematically. We’ve been sitting on these for a while so I’m really excited to get these songs out there.

And here’s Hayden Rodriguez of for your health:

Shannon from awakebutstillinbed and I met years ago, before for your health was a band. Shannon lent her vocals to one of our old songs and we a did a short tour together, early in the for your health’s life. Our projects have been intertwined for a long time now and ‘hymns for the scorned’ is a way of celebrating our friendship. These are not only my favorite awakebutstillinbed songs, but my favorite for your health songs as well. We worked on this release meticulously, having written our 12 song LP in one week we decided to spend several months on these two songs and we are really proud of them.

Stream hymns for the scorned below, where you can also find for your health’s upcoming tour dates.

<a href="https://foryourhealth.bandcamp.com/album/hymns-for-the-scorned">hymns for the scorned by for your health</a>

TOUR DATES:

06/09 Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival ^

06/10 Evansville, IN @ Damsel Brew Pub ^

06/11 Chicago, IL @ Subteranean ^

06/12 Fort Wayne, IN @ Bug House ^

06/13 Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern ^

06/14 Akron, OH @ Kling Thing ^

06/15 Buffalo, NY @ Area 54 ^

06/16 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

06/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Break Free Fest

06/20 Baltimore, MD @ The 8×10 =

06/21 Raleigh, NC @ Ruby Deluxe =

06/22 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern =

06/23 Charleston, SC @ Cutty’s =

06/24 Jacksonville, FL @ Archetype =

06/25 Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s =

06/26 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Studio 5 Ten =

06/28 Tampa, FL @ Born Free Pub & Grill =

06/29 Orlando, FL @ Uncle Lou’s =

06/30 Atlanta, GA @ Eyedrum =

07/01 Knoxville, TN @ The Bird & The Book =

07/03 Richmond, VA @ TBA =

07/05 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts =

07/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall =

07/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory =

07/08 Providence, RI @ Pete Music Hall =

07/09 Boston, MA @ The Middle East =

^ w/ En love

= w/ ASkySoBlack

x w/ Heavy Heavy Low Low

hymns for the scorned is out 6/10 on Twelve Gauge.