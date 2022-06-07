Watch Billie Eilish Debut New Song “TV” In Manchester

Billie Eilish is currently touring through the UK, and during tonight’s set at the AO Arena in Manchester, she debuted a brand-new song called “TV.” In a stripped-down performance, Eilish sat next to brother and producer Finneas (on acoustic guitar) to share the melancholy new track.

“We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Eilish said before launching into “TV.” “This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.” This was Eilish’s first UK performance since she performed at Reading in 2019. Later in the month, she’ll be back for Overheated, a multi-day climate event taking place at the O2 Arena in London on June 10-12 and 25-26.

Watch some fan-shot footage of Eilish and Finneas performing “TV” below.

#HTEManchester: Billie Eilish durante a performance de "Tv", hoje à noite em Manchester! pic.twitter.com/2IVXp7zhca — Billie Eilish News 🪐 (@BENewsBRA) June 7, 2022

#HTEManchester: Billie Eilish performando "Tv", sua mais nova canção, hoje à noite em Manchester! pic.twitter.com/ql3ZR2qT8S — Billie Eilish News 🪐 (@BENewsBRA) June 7, 2022

https://twitter.com/BENewsBRA/status/1534283386201821189