The Sea And Cake’s Sam Prekop and his bandmate John McEntire, also of Tortoise, are two titans of cerebral Chicago post-rock. They’ve teamed up on a new album called Sons Of due out next month on Thrill Jockey, which emerged from a series of improvised shows in Europe in 2019. Out today, the nearly eight-minute “A Ghost Of Noon” is culled directly from one of those gigs. It’s a flickering, burbling synthesized journey with a serenity that could almost be described as new age if not for all its playful busyness. Listen to it below.

<a href="https://samprekop.bandcamp.com/album/sons-of">Sons Of by Sam Prekop and John McEntire</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Ghost Of Noon”

02 “Crossing At The Shallow”

03 “A Yellow Robe”

04 “Ascending By Night”

Sons Of is out 7/22 on Thrill Jockey.