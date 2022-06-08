Sam Prekop & John McEntire – “A Ghost At Noon”

New Music June 8, 2022 8:37 AM By Chris DeVille
The Sea And Cake’s Sam Prekop and his bandmate John McEntire, also of Tortoise, are two titans of cerebral Chicago post-rock. They’ve teamed up on a new album called Sons Of due out next month on Thrill Jockey, which emerged from a series of improvised shows in Europe in 2019. Out today, the nearly eight-minute “A Ghost Of Noon” is culled directly from one of those gigs. It’s a flickering, burbling synthesized journey with a serenity that could almost be described as new age if not for all its playful busyness. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “A Ghost Of Noon”
02 “Crossing At The Shallow”
03 “A Yellow Robe”
04 “Ascending By Night”

Sons Of is out 7/22 on Thrill Jockey.

