Over the past few years, the singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews has become one of the leading lights in the whole Americana universe. Andrews writes gorgeous, tender, vulnerable songs, and she combines the twang of classic country with the luxuriant float of ’70s Californian folk-rock — or, at least, that’s what she’s been doing. Two years ago, Andrews released the lovely breakup album Old Flowers. This fall, Andrews will release Loose Future, a new album that will take her in a different sonic direction.

Courtney Marie Andrews has been flirting with indie rock sounds for a while, and Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia played on Old Flowers. On Loose Future, Andrews is moving into spacier sounds. She recorded the LP with Sam Evian, who’s a singer-songwriter himself and who’s also produced recent records for Big Thief, Cassandra Jenkins, and Cass McCombs. Grizzly Bear’s Chris Bear plays drums on the record, and Bonny Light Horseman leader Josh Kaufman plays multiple instruments.

First single “Satellite” is a lovely, folky reverie that’s sonically pretty close to Bonny Light Horseman. Over lushly arranged synths and acoustic guitars, Andrews sings about being in love: “You see me for who I am/ More than a hologram/ Or a projection of your plans/ More than a woman, more than a man.” In the video, which Andrews directed herself, she rocks a sparkly outfit and rides a bike through the golden-hour woods.

In a press release, Andrews has this to say:

I’ve written a lot of love songs, but there’s always a tinge of heartbreak. But “Satellite” is a love song without caveats. I wanted to look forward, and fall in love with the mystery of someone. Let love in, without questioning or instigating how it might hurt me. Sonically, I wanted to go to space. This kind of love isn’t earthbound.

Below, check out the “Satellite” video and the Loose Future tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Loose Future”

02 “Older Now”

03 “On The Line”

04 “Satellite”

05 “These Are The Good Old Days”

06 “Thinkin’ On You”

07 “You Do What You Want”

08 “Let Her Go”

09 “Change My Mind”

10 “Me & Jerry”

Loose Future is out 10/7 on Fat Possum.