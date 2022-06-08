Lil Nas X Teases BET Diss Track After Getting No BET Award Nominations, Network Responds

Lil Nas X is coming after the BET Awards. After the nominations for the 2022 show were announced last week and there were no Lil Nas X nominations in sight, the rapper took to Twitter to voice his disapproval in a series of now-deleted tweets. “thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again… black excellence!” he said at the time. “Black gay people have to fight to be seen in this world. Even when we make it to the top, mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

He came back to Twitter yesterday to talk more about the BET Awards with a diss track in tow. He shared a snippet of a new YoungBoy Never Broke Again-featuring track called “Late To The Party” that includes the refrain “FUCK BET.”

He also responded to some people on Twitter, expanding on his ire and referencing the Grammys he won in 2020: “how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping.” He was nominated 5 times at the Grammys this year, though didn’t win any of his categories.

A BET spokesperson provided a statement about Lil Nas X’s lack of nominations to Deadline:

We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: he performed “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus at “BET Awards” 2019 and his “BET Awards” 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET. Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts. No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy. At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.

Here’s the diss track preview and his tweets:

this not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us. — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

this is my point exactly how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping https://t.co/aE5cCRVsFm — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

talk to my team about what? industry baby is the 2nd longest running #1 song on the billboard rap charts of all time and didn’t get a single nomination https://t.co/9QR2qk4n0X — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

love frank and tyler to death but can we admit queer men are more respected when they do less feminine things or am i making that up? https://t.co/MLqkGYKWSI — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 8, 2022

ok cool i suck, my music is terrible, bad nas. now answer the question “are queer men are more respected when they do less feminine things” yes or no? https://t.co/P3tQgJmfuQ — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 8, 2022

gay men should continue making being gay their whole personality as long as we are still being jailed n fckin killed in countries for it. https://t.co/f3qMM9r0Ml — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 8, 2022

The BET Awards air on Sunday, June 26.