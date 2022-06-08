The Delgados Announce First Shows In 18 Years

News June 8, 2022 11:33 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Scottish rock band the Delgados, who won a devoted audience with their grand, symphonic take on indie rock, haven’t played a show since February 2005. That’s about to change. The Delgados just shared a video teasing a 2023 tour — specifically five UK shows in January — soundtracked by classics from their catalog. The clip features a bunch of quotes reminding viewers of the band’s broad acclaim, including one endorsement from the late, great John Peel. It also indicates tickets will be on sale this Friday, June 10 at 10AM local time at the band’s website.

In a statement on their website, the band explains that they got the idea to reunite while traveling together to the wedding of Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite:

When we started The Delgados in 1994, it instantly felt effortless and simple. There was a synergy and a chemistry. Four people pulling in different directions, but towards the same destination. Two of us couldn’t play very well and two couldn’t play at all but that unlearned sensitivity was our guide. Fast forward 25 or so years – the band has been split up for 15 of them – and we’re driving to Stuart Braithwaite’s wedding. We’ve spent hardly any time with each other for over a decade and like before it’s effortless, simple… and the thought occurs that it might be good to play together once again.

Below, check out the teaser video and the Delgados’ itinerary.

TOUR DATES:
01/20 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 1
01/21 London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
01/22 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
01/24 Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
01/25 Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom

