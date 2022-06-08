Pixies have announced a new album, Doggerel, their fourth reunion-era record and their first since 2019’s Beneath The Eyrie. They recorded it at the studio Guilford Sound in Vermont, and it’ll be out on September 30. Earlier this week, they shared an album trailer that offered up some behind-the-scenes footage of the making-of the album, and today they’re unveiling its lead single, “There’s A Moon On.”

“We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated,” Black Francis said of the new album. “The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.” And guitarist Joey Santiago said: “This time around we have grown. We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

Check out the single and album trailer below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nomatterday”

02 “Vault Of Heaven”

03 “Dregs Of The Wine”

04 “Haunted House”

05 “Get Simulated”

06 “The Lord Has Come Back Today”

07 “Thunder And Lightning”

08 “There’s A Moon On”

09 “Pagan Man”

10 “Who’s More Sorry Now”

11 “You’re Such A Sadducee”

12 “Doggerel”

Doggerel is out 9/30 via BMG. Pre-order it here.