Tall Dwarfs Announce Box Set, Bring Their Catalog To Streaming Services For The First Time

Tall Dwarfs, the duo of Chris Knox and Alec Bathgate, were among the many beloved indie bands to emerge from New Zealand in the 1980s, charming and beguiling listeners with their home-recorded mix of pop and weirdo experimentation. Now, two decades after their final album, the band is getting its big archival spotlight moment. For one thing, their full discography hit streaming services today for the first time, which these days is like being snapped back into existence. But there’s a physical monument to the band coming soon as well.

Later this summer Merge Records will release Unravelled: 1981–2002, a Tall Dwarfs compilation curated by Bathgate. (Knox suffered a debilitating stroke in 2009.) The career-spanning 55-song compilation is spread out over either four LPs or two CDs; the vinyl edition comes with a 20-page booklet of photos, comics, posters, and “other ephemera.” It also comes with an endorsement from none other than Neutral Milk Hotel’s Jeff Mangum.

Mangum’s history with Tall Dwarfs runs deep. In the decade between Neutral Milk Hotel’s 1998 tour supporting In The Aeroplane Over The Sea and Mangum’s first steps back into the public eye via the Elephant 6 Holiday Surprise Tour in 2008, his only public performance was with Knox in New Zealand in 2001. He has covered Tall Dwarfs on record and in public and played a benefit show for Knox following his stroke. In a press release, Mangum writes, “this box set will bless you with some of the catchiest and most intelligent songwriting ever conceived. acoustic outsider poetry punk, mixed with a ‘studio as instrument’ artfulness. what more could you want?”

Unravelled: 1981–2002 is out 8/19 on Merge. Pre-order it below.