Blur guitarist and founding member Graham Coxon has announced a memoir, Verse, Chorus, Monster!, coming on October 6 via Faber. It promises to be an “honest, intimate” look at Coxon’s life as a musician (both in Blur and duo the WAEVE, as well as solo) and visual artist.

Coxon’s publisher released the following statement:

Among the noise and clamour of the Britpop era, Blur co-founder Graham Coxon managed to carve out a niche to become one of the most innovative and respected guitarists of his generation – but it wasn’t always easy.

Graham grew up as an army kid, moving frequently in his early years from West Germany to Derbyshire and Winchester before settling in Colchester, Essex. A shy child, he had a thing for eating soil and drawing intense visions; his anxiety was tempered by painting and a growing love of music.

These twin passions grew into obsessions, and as he honed his artistic skill at school, Goldsmiths and beyond, his band with school friend Damon Albarn, fellow art student Alex James, and a drummer called Dave Rowntree began to get noticed.

But there are things they don’t tell you before you get famous. There are monsters out there. And some may even be lurking inside yourself.Verse, Chorus, Monster! is an intimate, honest reflection on music, fame, addiction and art by one of Britain’s most iconic musicians.