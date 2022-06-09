Angels Use Nickelback Songs As Walk-Up Music, Fail To End Losing Streak

Imagine how desperate you’d have to be to try using Nickelback as a good-luck charm. Last night, the Los Angeles Angels were in exactly that position. The Angels headed into their game against the Boston Red Sox with 13 straight losses and without Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. For reasons that are not immediately apparent, all of the Angels batters used Nickelback songs as walk-up music during the game.

Every single Angels player has a Nickelback song as their walk up tonight! This is incredible 👏 pic.twitter.com/0kCC1Ptsj2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 9, 2022

After the game, interim manager Phil Nevin — taking over for Joe Maddon, who was fired earlier this week — basically just said that he likes Nickelback. MLB.com quotes Nevin: “I like Nickelback. The entire game, I got the songs in my head, I can’t stop singing, and the next guy comes up… I don’t know who it was [who decided to use the Nickelback songs], but it was neat, for a while.”

Here it is, folks: Shohei Ohtani walking up to Nickelback’s “Photograph.” pic.twitter.com/DV1RHeOVUN — Sarah Wexler (@SarahWexler32) June 9, 2022

It might’ve been neat, for a while, but it was not successful. The Angels lost to the Red Sox 1-0. As CBS points out, the Angels are now riding a 14-game losing streak — the longest in franchise history and the longest of any team this season. This is how Nickelback remind you of what you really are.

FINAL: Angels 0, Red Sox 1 pic.twitter.com/GAFIAknPRM — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 9, 2022