If you’ve been spending enough time on rap YouTube in the past few years, then you have probably encountered Trapland Pat, a South Florida rapper with a wild sort of energy who’s been blowing up for a while now. Trapland Pat got serious about music after losing a football scholarship a few years ago, and he really broke out with his 2020 viral hit “Big Business.” Since then, he’s signed with Alamo, and his major-label debut Trapnificent is out today. It’s a good one.

Trapland Pat’s whole style fits in with the slurry, singsong South Florida style, and his approach definitely has things in common with Kodak Black and all the various Kodak disciples currently coming out of the region. But Trapland Pat stands out for different reasons. In videos, he cuts a memorable wild-eyed figure, but his music is sharper and smarter than some of those videos might imply.

Trapland Pat’s music works for subtler reasons. He’s got a sly sense of hooks and a great ear for beats. He looks chaotic, but he sounds focused. The tracks on Trapnificent are rock-solid, and Trapland Pat’s voice works nicely alongside those of guests like Fredo Bang, Big30, and Mozzy. You can stream Trapnificent below.

Trapnificent is out now on Bang Biz/Alamo/Sony Music.