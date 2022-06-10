Germany’s Reeperbahn Festival — the largest club festival in Europe and the international platform for pop culture and the music industry will arriving Stateside in NYC next week from June 13-16 as part of A2IM Indie Week. On June 14, Reeperbahn Festival New York (along with support from the German Foreign Office and the Keychange initiative) will hold a panel on gender equality as well as a gender-balanced music showcase featuring German duo ÄTNA, British singer-songwriter Billie Marten, and Irish singer-songwriter SOAK. The showcase — which is free and open to public — goes from 8:30PM ET to midnight at the Delancey Georgie’s Downstairs Lounge. Stereogum is a media partner for the event.

Prior to the music showcase, there will be a reception and podium discussion at the Delancey rooftop. Beginning at 6PM ET, reps from UN Women, Shesaid.so, and Keychange will engage in an interactive discussion about gender equality in music. ROBA Music Publishing will also share some work from their digital songwriting camp for female, trans, and non-binary songwriters, artists, and producers.

“The music industry is growing closer together every day and is at the same time more complex and multi-layered than ever,” says Evelyn Sieber, Project Lead Reeperbahn Festival International. “With the support of the German Foreign Office, we offer a group of small and medium-sized companies, as well as promising new artists from Europe, a way into the heart of the U.S. Music business to establish valuable personal contacts and sustainable networking during A2IM Indie Week.”

Sieber adds: “I’m very delighted that the U.S. launch kick off-event of the international initiative Keychange, which promotes gender equality in the music industry, will be also part of this year’s Reeperbahn Festival New York Edition.

As a pioneer of innovation, creativity and diversity, the U.S, music business has always been an inspiration for Reeperbahn Festival and its drive to make a difference. That is why we are honored to welcome the USA as our partner country of Reeperbahn Festival 2022 from September 21th – 24th in Hamburg.”

Reeperbahn Festival New York will go down June 13-16. Music showcase information is available here.