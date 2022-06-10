Jimmy Eat World – “Something Loud”
Jimmy Eat World have heard your cry for more emo/pop-punk, and they plan to deliver. The band has a new, very back-to-basics single out now called “Something Loud.” What’s more, the guys are launching the Something Loud tour in September with support from Charly Bliss.
“Something Loud” is produced by the band and Justin Meldal-Johnson and also has a music video, which you can watch below. Sonically, it’s a melodic three-chord banger that sounds ripped straight from Bleed American. Ticket info for Jimmy Eat World’s Something Loud tour can be found here.
TOUR DATES:
09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock Hall Live
09/09 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
09/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival*
09/11 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
09/13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
09/14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
09/16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
09/18 – Chicago, IL – RiotFest*
09/20 – Richmond, VA – The National
09/21 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall
09/23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
09/24 – Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre
09/25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
09/26 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
09/28 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
09/29 – Toronto, ON – History
10/01 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling*
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*