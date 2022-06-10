Jimmy Eat World have heard your cry for more emo/pop-punk, and they plan to deliver. The band has a new, very back-to-basics single out now called “Something Loud.” What’s more, the guys are launching the Something Loud tour in September with support from Charly Bliss.

“Something Loud” is produced by the band and Justin Meldal-Johnson and also has a music video, which you can watch below. Sonically, it’s a melodic three-chord banger that sounds ripped straight from Bleed American. Ticket info for Jimmy Eat World’s Something Loud tour can be found here.

TOUR DATES:

09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock Hall Live

09/09 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

09/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival*

09/11 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

09/13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

09/14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

09/16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

09/18 – Chicago, IL – RiotFest*

09/20 – Richmond, VA – The National

09/21 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

09/23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

09/24 – Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre

09/25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

09/26 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

09/28 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

09/29 – Toronto, ON – History

10/01 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling*

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*