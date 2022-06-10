In March, Lizzo debuted her reality competition series Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime Video. If you haven’t seen it, the show follows 13 plus-sized dancers through a series of boot camp challenges with the goal of getting them ready to tour with her. Lizzo is also expecting a new album in July, Special, from which we’ve already heard the lead single, “About Damn Time.” Now, Lizzo’s released another song from the album, and it references her Amazon show: “Grrrls.”

Produced by Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin, Ilya, Max Martin, and Pop Wansel, the Beastie Boys-interpolating “Grrrls” is a saucy anthem about female friendship with brand-new Lizzo-isms like, “We CEOs and dancing like a C-E-Hoe.”

Speaking to Variety about campaigning for an Emmy with Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, Lizzo recently said: “I’ve never really felt entitled to accolades or awards. My dream with music wasn’t to make a million dollars and win a Grammy.

She added: “It was like, ‘I want to write a song that the whole world sings back at me.’ [With] Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, I wanted to change the lives of the girls on my show, and my own life, and the lives of the people who watched it. So many people have watched and pointedly decided to speak to themselves better. To listen to and love their bodies. That is the greatest award anyone can ever hope for.”

Listen to “Grrrls” below.

SPECIAL is out 7/15 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. Pre-order here.