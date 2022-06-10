Consequence – “Blood Stain” (Prod. Kanye West)

New Music June 10, 2022 11:32 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Consequence – “Blood Stain” (Prod. Kanye West)

New Music June 10, 2022 11:32 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Consequence and Kanye West have a long history. Way back in the early and mid-’00s, Consequence guested on several Kanye tracks — “Spaceship” from The College Dropout, “Gone” from Late Registration, various mixtape cuts, and, finally, on “Chain Heavy” from the G.O.O.D. Fridays series in 2010. Consequence released his 2007 debut Don’t Quit Your Day Job! under Columbia and GOOD Music, but then had a falling out with Kanye in 2011.

We already knew the pair had reconciled along the way. Most recently, Consequence was one of about 11 co-writers credited on Kanye’s Jesus Is King track “Selah.” Now, Consequence is back with his own track, featuring production from West. It’s called “Blood Stain,” and it’s definitely in that more classic Kanye vein that would’ve run through a lot of their past collaborations. Consequence had previously hyped the song up as the first single from a forthcoming album.

Check it out below.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

$uicideboy$ Announce 2022 Grey Day Tour With JPEGMAFIA, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, More

3 days ago 0

The 10 Best Kate Bush Songs

3 days ago 0

The Greatest Hip-Hop Album Of All Time Doesn’t Exist

3 days ago 0

Justin Bieber Concerts Cancelled Due To Facial Paralysis

13 hours ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022 So Far

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest