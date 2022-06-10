…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – “Contra Mundum” & “Penny Candle”

Dave Creaney

New Music June 10, 2022 1:58 PM By Chris DeVille
0

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – “Contra Mundum” & “Penny Candle”

Dave Creaney

New Music June 10, 2022 1:58 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The explosive and conceptual Austin rockers …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead will return with their new album XI: BLEED HERE NOW next month. They shared two tracks upon announcing the album, and today they’re back with videos for two more, “Contra Mundum” and “Penny Candle.” The band’s Conrad Keely directed and edited both of them, with co-production by bandmate Jason Reece. They shared a statement about the former:

You might call this song our manifesto for facing all adversity. Like many songs on the new album, it was born out of a sense of not feeling any affinity for what is happening culturally, musically, or politically in the current world, but reserving a strong conviction that we are not alone in this, and not on the wrong track despite our sense of isolation.

Check out both videos below.

XI: BLEED HERE NOW is out 7/15 on Dine Alone.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

$uicideboy$ Announce 2022 Grey Day Tour With JPEGMAFIA, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, More

3 days ago 0

The 10 Best Kate Bush Songs

3 days ago 0

The Greatest Hip-Hop Album Of All Time Doesn’t Exist

3 days ago 0

Justin Bieber Concerts Cancelled Due To Facial Paralysis

13 hours ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022 So Far

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest