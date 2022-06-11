Chris Martin Brought Puppet Band The Weirdos To Fallon

Coldplay have been making the live rounds lately with a puppet singer named Angel Moon, who is the lead singer of the Weirdos, a “band from another planet” hailing from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Comprising the 109-lightyears-old Angel Moon, the Weirdos are Donk, Sparkman, and The Wizard, and they’ve just signed to Atlantic Records. Last night, they joined Chris Martin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an interview and a performance of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres track “Biutyful.”

“The Weirdos are a band who we’re trying to help out,” Martin recently told Billboard before describing how Coldplay came to collaborate with the felt group on “Biutyful.” “I think we thought that we’ve sort of come to the end of doing singles as Coldplay,” Martin said. “I think we’ve probably basically finished doing that, in general. We can’t go more poppier or single-y [than the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 BTS collaboration ‘My Universe’] than that and that felt good and we’re a bit older now. So we do have songs we want to bring some attention to, but with this we asked the Weirdoes if they would do the song and front it and we would feature.”

Watch Martin and the Weirdos below.