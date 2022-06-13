Reeperbahn Festival New York Hosting Panel Promoting Gender Equality And Diversity In The Music Industry

Germany’s Reeperbahn Festival — the largest club festival in Europe and the international platform for pop culture and the music industry — is coming to NYC this week from June 13-16 as part of A2IM Indie Week. Partnering with the initiative Keychange, which promotes gender equality in the music industry, Reeperbahn will be hosting panels, keynotes, music company tours (such as a tour through Spotify’s NY offices), and 1:1 matchmaking meetings with music creatives with the overall goal of promoting gender equality and diversity in the industry. Stereogum is a media partner for this event.

On June 14 at 6PM ET, with support from the German Foreign Office and the Keychange initiative, there will be an interactive discussion “From Awareness to Action: Reducing The Gender Gap In The Music Industry” featuring representatives from Shesaid.so, Keychange, and UN Women. Throughout the event, all attendees will have the opportunity to network and exchange ideas on the Delancey’s roof terrace while enjoying food and drinks. The event also acts as a run-up to Reeperbahn’s big fall event in Hamburg from September 21-24.

Following the June 14 panel, there will be a gender-balanced music showcase featuring German duo ÄTNA, British singer-songwriter Billie Marten, and Irish singer-songwriter SOAK. The showcase — which is free and open to public — goes from 8:30PM ET to midnight at the Delancey Georgie’s Downstairs Lounge.

Reeperbahn Festival New York will go down June 13-16. Music showcase information is available here.