Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Cancelled For The Third Year In A Row
Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in City Park, New Orleans has been cancelled for the third year in a row. The festival organizers announced yesterday on social media that the fest would “take a pause” in 2022. On June 10, 2021, the fest announced the cancellation of that year’s event via Twitter, but promised that Voodoo would “return to City Park for an epic Halloween experience in 2022.” The last Voodoo fest that took place was in October 2019, five months before the pandemic shutdown, and featured headliners Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, Brandi Carlile, the National, and Beck.