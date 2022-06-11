Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Cancelled For The Third Year In A Row

News June 11, 2022 6:58 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Cancelled For The Third Year In A Row

News June 11, 2022 6:58 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in City Park, New Orleans has been cancelled for the third year in a row. The festival organizers announced yesterday on social media that the fest would “take a pause” in 2022. On June 10, 2021, the fest announced the cancellation of that year’s event via Twitter, but promised that Voodoo would “return to City Park for an epic Halloween experience in 2022.” The last Voodoo fest that took place was in October 2019, five months before the pandemic shutdown, and featured headliners Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, Brandi Carlile, the National, and Beck.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Justin Bieber Concerts Cancelled Due To Facial Paralysis

1 day ago 0

$uicideboy$ Announce 2022 Grey Day Tour With JPEGMAFIA, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, More

3 days ago 0

The 10 Best Kate Bush Songs

3 days ago 0

The Greatest Hip-Hop Album Of All Time Doesn’t Exist

3 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022 So Far

5 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest