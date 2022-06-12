Last night, Alicia Keys performed at the AO Arena in Manchester, hometown of the Smiths. She paid tribute to the band by covering their 1983 single “This Charming Man,” and she brought out none other than Johnny Marr to play the song with her.

Keys has been making her way around England this past week after performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, where she sang “Empire State Of Mind” but replaced all the New York references with London.

Watch video of her covering the Smiths with Mar below.

Before @aliciakeys gig tonight I was trying to guess who she might bring on stage. Not in a million years would I have said Johnny Marr. A member of the Smiths doing a rendition of Charming Man with one of the world’s greatest musicians. Life lesson… expect the unexpected. pic.twitter.com/X1uHrd08tr — Hattie Pearson 🎩☕️🍐☀️ (@hattiepearson) June 11, 2022

She really did that…joining her on stage in Manchester it was a joy to hear and see a northern Icon.

ALICIA KEYS & JOHNNY MARR @aliciakeys it was AMAZING 💜🔑👑 #johnnyMarr #AliciaKeys pic.twitter.com/eicrZMMhHy — Louise Woodward-Styles (@MrsLouiseWS) June 11, 2022