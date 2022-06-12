Watch Alicia Keys Cover The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” With Johnny Marr
Last night, Alicia Keys performed at the AO Arena in Manchester, hometown of the Smiths. She paid tribute to the band by covering their 1983 single “This Charming Man,” and she brought out none other than Johnny Marr to play the song with her.
Keys has been making her way around England this past week after performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, where she sang “Empire State Of Mind” but replaced all the New York references with London.
Watch video of her covering the Smiths with Mar below.