Roddy Ricch Arrested Trying To Enter Gov Ball With Loaded Weapon

Roddy Ricch was arrested on Saturday while trying to enter Governors Ball with a loaded weapon. The rapper, who was scheduled to perform at the NYC festival later that day, was apparently stopped at a security checkpoint on his way in, where law enforcement officials found a loaded firearm inside his vehicle. TMZ reports that Roddy Ricch, along with two other people in the car, were arrested. He’s been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device. He still remains in custody.

Governors Ball tweeted on Saturday evening that Roddy Ricch would no longer be performing.

James Rettig Staff

