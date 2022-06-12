Roddy Ricch Arrested Trying To Enter Gov Ball With Loaded Weapon

Roddy Ricch was arrested on Saturday while trying to enter Governors Ball with a loaded weapon. The rapper, who was scheduled to perform at the NYC festival later that day, was apparently stopped at a security checkpoint on his way in, where law enforcement officials found a loaded firearm inside his vehicle. TMZ reports that Roddy Ricch, along with two other people in the car, were arrested. He’s been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device. He still remains in custody.

Governors Ball tweeted on Saturday evening that Roddy Ricch would no longer be performing.