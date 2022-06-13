The Beths – “Silence Is Golden”
New Zealand indie-rockers the Beths are back with news of a new album, Expert In A Dying Field, their follow-up to 2020’s Jump Rope Gazers. The band started recording it in 2021 at guitarist Jonathan Pearce’s studio in Auckland, but were forced apart by the pandemic yet again after the country instituted a 107-day lockdown after a COVID-19 outbreak — they finished writing it remotely, then wrapped up recording in Los Angeles earlier this year after a US tour.
Expert In A Dying Field will be out on September 16, and today the band is sharing its lead single, the nervy and hook-filled “Silence Is Golden.” “The song is about stress and anxiety manifesting as an intolerance to noise,” the band’s Elizabeth Stokes said. “Where each new sound makes you more and more stressed.” Watch a video for it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Expert In A Dying Field”
02 “Knees Deep”
03 “Silence Is Golden”
04 “Your Side”
05 “I Want To Listen”
06 “Head In The Clouds”
07 “Best Left”
08 “Change In The Weather”
09 “When You Know You Know”
10 “A Passing Rain”
11 “I Told You That I Was Afraid”
12 “2AM”
TOUR DATES:
07/24 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/25 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
07/29 Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
07/31 Denver, CO @ UMS The Underground Music Showcase
08/02 San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
08/03 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
08/04 Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Restaurant & Music Club
08/05 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/07 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
08/10 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
08/11 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
08/13 North Adams, MA @ Here and There Festival, Mass MoCA
08/14 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
08/15 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag
08/16 Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed
08/18 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
08/19 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
08/20 Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live
08/22 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
08/23 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
08/25 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
08/26 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
08/27 Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music & Events
08/28 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
08/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
09/01 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
Expert In A Dying Field is out 9/16 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.