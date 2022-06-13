New Zealand indie-rockers the Beths are back with news of a new album, Expert In A Dying Field, their follow-up to 2020’s Jump Rope Gazers. The band started recording it in 2021 at guitarist Jonathan Pearce’s studio in Auckland, but were forced apart by the pandemic yet again after the country instituted a 107-day lockdown after a COVID-19 outbreak — they finished writing it remotely, then wrapped up recording in Los Angeles earlier this year after a US tour.

Expert In A Dying Field will be out on September 16, and today the band is sharing its lead single, the nervy and hook-filled “Silence Is Golden.” “The song is about stress and anxiety manifesting as an intolerance to noise,” the band’s Elizabeth Stokes said. “Where each new sound makes you more and more stressed.” Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Expert In A Dying Field”

02 “Knees Deep”

03 “Silence Is Golden”

04 “Your Side”

05 “I Want To Listen”

06 “Head In The Clouds”

07 “Best Left”

08 “Change In The Weather”

09 “When You Know You Know”

10 “A Passing Rain”

11 “I Told You That I Was Afraid”

12 “2AM”

TOUR DATES:

07/24 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/25 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

07/29 Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

07/31 Denver, CO @ UMS The Underground Music Showcase

08/02 San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

08/03 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

08/04 Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Restaurant & Music Club

08/05 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/07 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/10 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

08/11 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

08/13 North Adams, MA @ Here and There Festival, Mass MoCA

08/14 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

08/15 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

08/16 Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed

08/18 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

08/19 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

08/20 Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live

08/22 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

08/23 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

08/25 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

08/26 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

08/27 Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music & Events

08/28 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

08/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

09/01 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

Expert In A Dying Field is out 9/16 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.