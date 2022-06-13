Jennifer Hudson Becomes Youngest Woman To EGOT

Last night, the 75th annual Tony Awards went down, and some history was made. Jennifer Hudson became the seventeenth person to ever EGOT, meaning she’s now won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. At 40, she is also the youngest woman to ever do so and the third youngest person overall — only Robert Lopez and John Legend were younger, pulling off the EGOT at 39.

Hudson’s EGOT run kicked off back in 2006, when she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Dreamgirls. A few years later, in 2009, she won the Best R&B Album Grammy for her self-titled debut album. (She’d go on to win a second Grammy in 2017, when her involvement in the Color Purple musical earned her a Best Musical Theater Album trophy as well.) Last year, she won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media For A Daytime Program, thanks to her role as executive producer on Baba Yaga.

Hudson’s Tony is also the result of a producer role. In fact, she was one of 44 people or entities to get an award for A Strange Loop, which took home the Best Musical honors at last night’s ceremony. There are some pretty major names stopped short of an EGOT because they don’t have a Tony — Cher, Martin Scorsese, Trent Reznor, Common, John Williams. Congrats to Hudson on pulling it off.