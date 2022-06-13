Post Malone Becomes A Dad, Gets Engaged

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

News June 13, 2022 2:17 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Post Malone Becomes A Dad, Gets Engaged

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

News June 13, 2022 2:17 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Fresh off the release of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache, Post Malone is enjoying some big life milestones. E! reports that on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show today, Posty revealed that (a) he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend and (b) she just gave birth to their first child, a girl. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he told TMZ last month upon revealing the pregnancy. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad.” Congratulations are in order!

Describing his day, the rapper/singer told Stern, “I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went to play some video games.” In the interview, Posty also talked about buying an $800,000 Magic: The Gathering card. And in this video clip, he talks about writing his lyrics on the toilet:

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Justin Bieber Concerts Cancelled Due To Facial Paralysis

3 days ago 0

Watch Halsey Cover “Running Up That Hill” At Gov Ball

1 day ago 0

Watch Alicia Keys Cover The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” With Johnny Marr

1 day ago 0

The 10 Best Kate Bush Songs

5 days ago 0

“Astonished” Kate Bush Shares Statement About Latest “Running Up That Hill” Chart Success

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest