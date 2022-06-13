Post Malone Becomes A Dad, Gets Engaged

Fresh off the release of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache, Post Malone is enjoying some big life milestones. E! reports that on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show today, Posty revealed that (a) he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend and (b) she just gave birth to their first child, a girl. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he told TMZ last month upon revealing the pregnancy. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad.” Congratulations are in order!

Describing his day, the rapper/singer told Stern, “I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went to play some video games.” In the interview, Posty also talked about buying an $800,000 Magic: The Gathering card. And in this video clip, he talks about writing his lyrics on the toilet: