UK post-punkers Dry Cleaning have announced a sophomore album, the follow-up to last year’s critically acclaimed New Long Leg. Stumpwork will be out October 21 and features the lead single “Don’t Press Me,” which is out now with an animated video created by Peter Millard.

Recorded with producer John Parish and engineer Joe Jones (who also worked on New Long Leg), Stumpwork features album and single artwork by multi-disciplinary artists Rottingdean Bazaar and photographer Annie Collinge.

As for the characteristically deadpan “Don’t Press Me,” singer Florence Shaw says it’s about the “pleasure of gaming and the enjoyment of intense and short-lived guilt-free experiences.” She elaborates: “The words in the chorus came about because I was trying to write a song to sing to my own brain, ‘You are always fighting me / You are always stressing me out.'”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Anna Calls From The Arctic”

02 “Kwenchy Kups”

03 “Gary Ashby”

04 “Driver’s Story”

05 “Hot Penny Day”

06 “Stumpwork”

07 “No Decent Shoes For Rain”

08 “Don’t Press Me”

09 “Conservative Hell”

10 “Liberty Log”

11 “Icebergs”

TOURDATES:

06/16 – Edinburgh, UK @ Hidden Door Festival

06/17 – York, UK @ Castle Howard w/ Duran Duran

06/18 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/21 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/02 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/03 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/10 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

07/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East Tue.July12-Columbus,OH@AceofCups

07/14 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade (in-store)

07/24 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling

07/29 – Co Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

07/31 – Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

08/06 – Katowic, PL @ OFF Festival

08/11 – Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

08/19 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

08/27 – Manchester, UK @ Dept Mayfield w/ The National

09/18 – Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA

11/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

Stumpwork is out 10/21 via 4AD.