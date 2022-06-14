Dry Cleaning – “Don’t Press Me”
UK post-punkers Dry Cleaning have announced a sophomore album, the follow-up to last year’s critically acclaimed New Long Leg. Stumpwork will be out October 21 and features the lead single “Don’t Press Me,” which is out now with an animated video created by Peter Millard.
Recorded with producer John Parish and engineer Joe Jones (who also worked on New Long Leg), Stumpwork features album and single artwork by multi-disciplinary artists Rottingdean Bazaar and photographer Annie Collinge.
As for the characteristically deadpan “Don’t Press Me,” singer Florence Shaw says it’s about the “pleasure of gaming and the enjoyment of intense and short-lived guilt-free experiences.” She elaborates: “The words in the chorus came about because I was trying to write a song to sing to my own brain, ‘You are always fighting me / You are always stressing me out.'”
Listen and watch below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Anna Calls From The Arctic”
02 “Kwenchy Kups”
03 “Gary Ashby”
04 “Driver’s Story”
05 “Hot Penny Day”
06 “Stumpwork”
07 “No Decent Shoes For Rain”
08 “Don’t Press Me”
09 “Conservative Hell”
10 “Liberty Log”
11 “Icebergs”
TOURDATES:
06/16 – Edinburgh, UK @ Hidden Door Festival
06/17 – York, UK @ Castle Howard w/ Duran Duran
06/18 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/21 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/02 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
07/03 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/10 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
07/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East Tue.July12-Columbus,OH@AceofCups
07/14 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
07/15 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade (in-store)
07/24 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling
07/29 – Co Waterford, IE @ All Together Now
07/31 – Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival
08/06 – Katowic, PL @ OFF Festival
08/11 – Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
08/19 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/25 – London, UK @ All Points East
08/27 – Manchester, UK @ Dept Mayfield w/ The National
09/18 – Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA
11/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
Stumpwork is out 10/21 via 4AD.