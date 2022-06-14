Preoccupations – “Ricochet”
Exciting day for Preoccupations fans: the post-punk collective have announced their fourth LP, the follow-up to 2018’s New Material. Arrangements is out September 9 via the band’s own label and features the goth-pop lead single “Ricochet.”
“The lyrics are pretty conspicuous and self explanatory on this one,” says lead singer Matthew Flegel of Arrangements. “But it’s basically about the world blowing up and no one giving a shit.”
Preoccupations began work on Arrangements in the fall of 2019, recording at guitarist Scott Munro’s Studio St. Zo in Montreal. Work halted when COVID hit, but the band picked back up remotely, with Munro recording in a makeshift studio at his parents’ house and Flegel recording vocals in New York. Holy Fuck’s Graham Walsh mixed the record, and Mikey Young of Total Control mastered it.
Listen to “Ricochet” below. Preoccupations are also touring in support of Arrangements this fall.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Fix Bayonets!”
02 “Ricochet”
03 “Death Of Melody”
04 “Slowly”
05 “Advisor”
06 “Recalibrate”
07 “Tearing Up The Grass”
TOURDATES:
10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/22 – Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel
10/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club St. Paul
10/26 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth
10/28 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
10/30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley
11/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/09 – Austin, TX @ Parish
11/10 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
11/16 – Washington, DC @ DC9
11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
11/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/19 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
11/21 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
11/24 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s
Arrangements is out 9/9.