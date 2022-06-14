Exciting day for Preoccupations fans: the post-punk collective have announced their fourth LP, the follow-up to 2018’s New Material. Arrangements is out September 9 via the band’s own label and features the goth-pop lead single “Ricochet.”

“The lyrics are pretty conspicuous and self explanatory on this one,” says lead singer Matthew Flegel of Arrangements. “But it’s basically about the world blowing up and no one giving a shit.”

Preoccupations began work on Arrangements in the fall of 2019, recording at guitarist Scott Munro’s Studio St. Zo in Montreal. Work halted when COVID hit, but the band picked back up remotely, with Munro recording in a makeshift studio at his parents’ house and Flegel recording vocals in New York. Holy Fuck’s Graham Walsh mixed the record, and Mikey Young of Total Control mastered it.

Listen to “Ricochet” below. Preoccupations are also touring in support of Arrangements this fall.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fix Bayonets!”

02 “Ricochet”

03 “Death Of Melody”

04 “Slowly”

05 “Advisor”

06 “Recalibrate”

07 “Tearing Up The Grass”

TOURDATES:

10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/22 – Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel

10/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club St. Paul

10/26 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

10/28 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

10/30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley

11/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Parish

11/10 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

11/16 – Washington, DC @ DC9

11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

11/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/19 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11/21 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

11/24 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s

Arrangements is out 9/9.