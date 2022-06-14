Watch Phoebe Bridgers Cover Bruce Springsteen’s “Stolen Car” In Asbury Park

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Cover Bruce Springsteen’s “Stolen Car” In Asbury Park

Phoebe Bridgers is still touring behind 2020’s Punisher, and she rolled through the Stone Pony’s Summer Stage in Asbury Park last night. Reason dictates that when you’re on the Boss’ home turf, you must cover the Boss, and Bridgers obliged by kicking off her encore with a cover of “Stolen Car,” off his 1980 double album The River. The last time she was in Asbury Park, back in 2018, she covered “I’m On Fire.” Check out video from the show below.

A few days ago at her show in Maine, Bridgers covered a bit of Australian kid’s group the Wiggles’ “Fruit Salad”:

