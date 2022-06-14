Freedy Johnston – “Madeline’s Eye” & “There Goes A Brooklyn Girl”

0

The veteran folk-rock singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston will release his new album Back On The Road To You in September, with features from Aimee Mann and Susanna Hoffs. He shared its Byrds-y jangle-pop lead single “There Goes A Brooklyn Girl” last month, and today he’s got a new one up at The Bluegrass Situation. “Madeline’s Eye” is a bit more twangy thanks to its generous provision of slide guitar. Check out both songs below.

Back On The Road To You is out 9/9 on 40 Below.

