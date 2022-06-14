Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, & Future Will Headline Rolling Loud New York 2022

Hip-hop mega-fest Rolling Loud has just revealed details on its 2022 New York installment. Two out of three headliners are actually from New York — Nicki Minaj and A$AP Rocky — with Future holding down the third and final night. Also on deck: Pusha T, Danny Brown, Lil Baby, Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Boldy James with the Alchemist, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, Yung Lean, BIA, Fat Joe, Babytron, Fivio Foreign, all three of the main Griselda guys spread across three days (Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher), Busta Rhymes, Curren$y, Big Sean, Ski Mask The Slump God, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dream Doll, Key Glock, Dej Loaf, Sheck Wes, Soulja Boy, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Rowdy Rebel, Abra, and, yes, DaBaby. Lots of others too. Parse the giant wall of text yourselves.

Rolling Loud New York will take place Sept. 23-25 at Citi Field in Queens. Tickets go on sale here starting this Friday, June 17 at noon ET.