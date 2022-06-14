Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, & Future Will Headline Rolling Loud New York 2022

News June 14, 2022 2:36 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, & Future Will Headline Rolling Loud New York 2022

News June 14, 2022 2:36 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Hip-hop mega-fest Rolling Loud has just revealed details on its 2022 New York installment. Two out of three headliners are actually from New York — Nicki Minaj and A$AP Rocky — with Future holding down the third and final night. Also on deck: Pusha T, Danny Brown, Lil Baby, Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Boldy James with the Alchemist, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, Yung Lean, BIA, Fat Joe, Babytron, Fivio Foreign, all three of the main Griselda guys spread across three days (Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher), Busta Rhymes, Curren$y, Big Sean, Ski Mask The Slump God, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dream Doll, Key Glock, Dej Loaf, Sheck Wes, Soulja Boy, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Rowdy Rebel, Abra, and, yes, DaBaby. Lots of others too. Parse the giant wall of text yourselves.

Rolling Loud New York will take place Sept. 23-25 at Citi Field in Queens. Tickets go on sale here starting this Friday, June 17 at noon ET.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lizzo Facing Backlash For “Ableist Slur” In New Single “Grrrls”

1 day ago 0

Lizzo Removes Ableist Slur From “Grrrls” After Criticism

24 hours ago 0

Watch Halsey Cover “Running Up That Hill” At Gov Ball

2 days ago 0

Everything Old Is New Again, And Everything New Is Out Of Luck

1 day ago 0

Watch Alicia Keys Cover The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” With Johnny Marr

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest