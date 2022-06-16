Whitney, aka the Chicago duo of Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek, have announced the follow-up to their 2019 album Forever Turned Around. SPARK is out September 16 and features the lead single and video, “REAL LOVE.”

Written in Portland and Chicago, SPARK was finished in Texas with producers Brad Cook and John Congleton. “We had time to just sit and watch the body of work grow in real time,” Ehlrich says. “We were just stacking stronger and stronger songs on top of each other.” Kakacek adds: “Our favorite way to make records, the way we made the first one.”

Of “REAL LOVE,” whose video is directed by Aaron Brown, Ehlrich says: “Max and I wrote ʻREAL LOVEʼ in June 2021 right after a cross-country move back to Chicago. I was experiencing heightened levels of anxiety and panic, while the entire city was re-emerging from isolation. Iʼve been running away from and self medicating my anxiety for as long as I can remember, but for whatever reason, it felt like it was time to dive straight into it. During late night sessions over a two week period, we captured the embrace of anxiety and fear in a way that resonated with us immediately. We spent the next few summer nights driving on Ashland with the windows down and the song turned up. It felt like an emotional and musical burst of light and weʼre so grateful to finally be sharing that with people.”

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “NOTHING REMAINS”

02 “BACK THEN”

03 “BLUE”

04 “TWIRL”

05 “REAL LOVE”

06 “MEMORY”

07 “SELF”

08 “NEVER CROSSED MY MIND”

09 “TERMINAL”

10 “HEART WILL BEAT”

11 “LOST CONTROL”

12 “COUNTY LINES”

TOURDATES:

09/29 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

09/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

10/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

10/03 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie

10/04 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

10/08 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

10/09 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/11 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

10/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/14 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

10/15 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

10/17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

10/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/24 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10/25 – Carrboro, NC @ Catʼs Cradle

10/26 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

10/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/06 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

11/08 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

11/11 – Munich, DE @ Freiheizhalle

11/12 – Zurich, CN @ Mascotte

11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

11/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

11/17 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

11/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

11/19 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

11/20 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

11/22 – Bristol, UK @SWX

11/23 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/25 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

11/27 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

12/09 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

12/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

12/15 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

12/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

12/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

SPARK is out 9/16 via Secretly Canadian.