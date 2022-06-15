Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo Opens Up About Being A Furry

Earlier this year, on their Masquerade Tour, Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo performed at Brooklyn Steel in a fursuit (his furry alter-ego is called Mortis Jackrabbit). Now, he’s talking about it. “I wanted more furries in the crowd,” he tells Brooklyn Magazine, adding: “It was very impromptu. My friend tried finding someone else to wear the suit but he couldn’t find anybody. So at the last minute, I asked him to bring it and I wore as much of it as I could.”

“A lot of Car Seat’s music is furry adjacent because, when Will started, it was for that community of people,” dummer Andrew Katz also says. “So obviously a lot of the fans are furries and the rest know he’s a furry.”

Furries, for the uninformed, are a community of folks who enjoy wearing elaborate animal costumes. Sometimes sex is part of the equation, but not always. As Brooklyn explains, furries like to make friends with other furries, attend conventions, make art, and so on.

“[Brooklyn Steel] was a good show because it was the only time I wore Mortis,” Toledo also says. “The costume has been sitting with a friend since I went to a furry convention in February. I haven’t been able to transport the suit back because I’ve been traveling all over.”

