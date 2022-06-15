Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo Opens Up About Being A Furry

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News June 14, 2022 8:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo Opens Up About Being A Furry

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News June 14, 2022 8:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Earlier this year, on their Masquerade Tour, Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo performed at Brooklyn Steel in a fursuit (his furry alter-ego is called Mortis Jackrabbit). Now, he’s talking about it. “I wanted more furries in the crowd,” he tells Brooklyn Magazine, adding: “It was very impromptu. My friend tried finding someone else to wear the suit but he couldn’t find anybody. So at the last minute, I asked him to bring it and I wore as much of it as I could.”

“A lot of Car Seat’s music is furry adjacent because, when Will started, it was for that community of people,” dummer Andrew Katz also says. “So obviously a lot of the fans are furries and the rest know he’s a furry.”

Furries, for the uninformed, are a community of folks who enjoy wearing elaborate animal costumes. Sometimes sex is part of the equation, but not always. As Brooklyn explains, furries like to make friends with other furries, attend conventions, make art, and so on.

“[Brooklyn Steel] was a good show because it was the only time I wore Mortis,” Toledo also says. “The costume has been sitting with a friend since I went to a furry convention in February. I haven’t been able to transport the suit back because I’ve been traveling all over.”

Read Toledo’s full interview here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lizzo Facing Backlash For “Ableist Slur” In New Single “Grrrls”

1 day ago 0

Lizzo Removes Ableist Slur From “Grrrls” After Criticism

1 day ago 0

Watch Halsey Cover “Running Up That Hill” At Gov Ball

2 days ago 0

Everything Old Is New Again, And Everything New Is Out Of Luck

1 day ago 0

Watch Alicia Keys Cover The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” With Johnny Marr

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest