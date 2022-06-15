A couple months ago, the Brooklyn venue Market Hotel announced that they had booked John Hinckley Jr., the attempted Ronald Reagan assassin and Jodie Foster stalker. Hinckley was released from prison in 2016 and started posting his own music online a few years after that. Today, the venue said that they were canceling the show, which was scheduled to take place on July 8 and was sold out.

“If we were going to host an event for the principle, and potentially put others at risk in doing so, it shouldn’t be for some stunt booking — no offense to the artist,” the venue wrote in a statement that was shared to Market Hotel’s social media. “We might feel differently if we believed the music was important and transcended the infamy, but that’s just not the case here (though any artist can get there — even someone who committed awful crimes and suffered mental illness).”

“It is not worth the gamble on the safety of our vulnerable communities to give a guy a microphone and a paycheck from his art who hasn’t had to earn it, who we don’t care about on an artistic level, and who upsets people in a dangerously radicalized, reactionary climate,” the statement concluded.

A judge ruled earlier this month that Hinckley would be free of all court restrictions starting today, June 15. Back in April, Hinckley announced a number of shows on his so-called Redemption Tour — ones scheduled in Chicago and Connecticut were canceled shortly after they were announced.

Here is Market Hotel’s full statement: