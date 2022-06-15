End It – “New Wage Slavery” (Feat. Justice Tripp)

Next month, the Baltimore hardcore band End It are releasing a new EP, Unpleasant Living, the follow-up to 2020’s One Way Track. They shared its lead single, “Hatekeeper,” a short while back, and it made our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with another new track, “New Wage Slavery,” a heavy track that features Angel Du$t’s Justice Tripp. End It’s Ray Lee said: “The growing struggle between the ruling class and common people / citizens that becomes more apparent every day as we get fucked by those in power in this country and in the world in general. Fuck them all, steal their shit.” Watch a video for it below.

The Unpleasant Living EP is out 7/8 via Flatspot Records.