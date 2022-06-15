End It – “New Wage Slavery” (Feat. Justice Tripp)

Kenny Savercool

New Music June 15, 2022 3:23 PM By James Rettig
0

End It – “New Wage Slavery” (Feat. Justice Tripp)

Kenny Savercool

New Music June 15, 2022 3:23 PM By James Rettig
0

Next month, the Baltimore hardcore band End It are releasing a new EP, Unpleasant Living, the follow-up to 2020’s One Way Track. They shared its lead single, “Hatekeeper,” a short while back, and it made our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with another new track, “New Wage Slavery,” a heavy track that features Angel Du$t’s Justice Tripp. End It’s Ray Lee said: “The growing struggle between the ruling class and common people / citizens that becomes more apparent every day as we get fucked by those in power in this country and in the world in general. Fuck them all, steal their shit.” Watch a video for it below.

The Unpleasant Living EP is out 7/8 via Flatspot Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lizzo Facing Backlash For “Ableist Slur” In New Single “Grrrls”

3 days ago 0

Lizzo Removes Ableist Slur From “Grrrls” After Criticism

2 days ago 0

Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo Opens Up About Being A Furry

1 day ago 0

Everything Old Is New Again, And Everything New Is Out Of Luck

2 days ago 0

Britney Spears Clarifies That Her Brother Was Not Invited To Her Wedding: “GO FUCK YOURSELF Bryan”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest