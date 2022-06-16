Father John Misty Shares “Buddy’s Rendezvous” Video, Lana Del Rey’s Cover Version

News June 16, 2022 9:13 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Father John Misty Shares “Buddy’s Rendezvous” Video, Lana Del Rey’s Cover Version

News June 16, 2022 9:13 AM By Ryan Leas
0

In April, Josh Tillman released his latest Father John Misty album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century. (We named it one of the best albums of the year so far.) While he released most of the album’s best tracks as singles, a few remained to be discovered as people dug in. One of those was “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” which aside from “The Next 20th Century” may be the primary Chloë contender for a FJM instant classic.

Now, FJM has returned with a video for “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” directed by his wife Emma Tillman. It features Craig Stark and Starcrawler’s Arrow de Wilde. It sticks to the plot of the song faithfully, depicting a deadbeat dad reuniting with his daughter after years away. The whole thing is also deeply LA, between de Wilde showing up, the grainy film approach Tillman used, and the fact that the reunion takes place at Canter’s.

Along with the video, Tillman has shared Lana Del Rey’s cover of the song, which was previously available as a 7″ included in the deluxe package for Chloë. Check both out below.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday

2 days ago 0

Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo Opens Up About Being A Furry

2 days ago 0

Britney Spears Clarifies That Her Brother Was Not Invited To Her Wedding: “GO FUCK YOURSELF Bryan”

2 days ago 0

Everything Old Is New Again, And Everything New Is Out Of Luck

3 days ago 0

Lizzo Removes Ableist Slur From “Grrrls” After Criticism

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest