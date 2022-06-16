Father John Misty Shares “Buddy’s Rendezvous” Video, Lana Del Rey’s Cover Version

In April, Josh Tillman released his latest Father John Misty album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century. (We named it one of the best albums of the year so far.) While he released most of the album’s best tracks as singles, a few remained to be discovered as people dug in. One of those was “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” which aside from “The Next 20th Century” may be the primary Chloë contender for a FJM instant classic.

Now, FJM has returned with a video for “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” directed by his wife Emma Tillman. It features Craig Stark and Starcrawler’s Arrow de Wilde. It sticks to the plot of the song faithfully, depicting a deadbeat dad reuniting with his daughter after years away. The whole thing is also deeply LA, between de Wilde showing up, the grainy film approach Tillman used, and the fact that the reunion takes place at Canter’s.

Along with the video, Tillman has shared Lana Del Rey’s cover of the song, which was previously available as a 7″ included in the deluxe package for Chloë. Check both out below.