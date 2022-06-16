Mitski Checks In From The Harry Styles Tour: “I Feel Like I Got A Scholarship!”

Mitski has been on tour for much of the year supporting her latest album Laurel Hell, but this week she took a short break from headlining dates to open for Harry Styles on his Harry’s House tour. Mitski is no stranger to opening for pop stars — she did so for Lorde in 2018 on her Melodrama tour — but she took to Twitter for a now-rare personal dispatch to show her appreciation for Styles and his crew.

“Watching Harry Styles & his band from the audience last night, I felt so honored to get to be a small part of these giant joyful events,” she wrote in a thread. “Thank you for having us! We still got more shows to go, but I’m already learning so much, I feel like I got a scholarship! It’s awe-inspiring, watching hundreds of people work together to put on an amazing show each night. Thank you so much to Harry and his team for the opportunity to see it all up close, to witness all the love and energy you put into your shows. It’s a real privilege.”

It’s awe-inspiring, watching hundreds of people work together to put on an amazing show each night. Thank you so much to Harry and his team for the opportunity to see it all up close, to witness all the love and energy you put into your shows. It’s a real privilege. — mitski (@mitskileaks) June 16, 2022

Mitski is supporting Styles until Sunday, then she’ll pick her own tour back up in the UK.